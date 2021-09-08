UrduPoint.com

VIS Maintains ER Of MTML

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:40 PM

VIS maintains ER of MTML

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Masood Textile Mills Limited at single A minus/A-two and instrument rating of 'A' single A of the secured and privately placed long-term Islamic certificates (Sukuk).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Masood Textile Mills Limited at single A minus/A-two and instrument rating of 'A' single A of the secured and privately placed long-term Islamic certificates (Sukuk).

The medium to long-term rating of 'A-' signifies good credit quality with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in economy. The short-term rating of 'A2' denotes good certainty of timely payments coupled with sound liquidity and company fundamentals.

The long-term rating of 'A' signifies good credit quality and adequate protection factors. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. Outlook on the assigned ratings has been revised from 'Rating WatchNegative' to 'Stable'. The previous rating action was announced on August 06, 2021.

The ratings assigned to MTML take into account the moderate risk profile of the company underpinned by its presence in the export oriented value-added textile segment, fully integrated production unit giving complete control on quality maintenance coupled with presence of Chinese ownership in the company resulting in provision of synergistic benefits in terms of technical expertise.

Moreover, holistically business risk profile of the textile industry is supported by stable and growing demand as US-China Trade disruption enhance sales given major buyers continue to diversify procurement.

Ratings reflect the company's established market position as one of the leading exporters along with long-standing business relationships with leading international brands.

Related Topics

Business China Company May August Market Textile From Industry Masood Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, a safe destination for global investments dur ..

UAE, a safe destination for global investments during economic uncertainty

43 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss parliamentary and economic coo ..

58 minutes ago
 Flashpoint US statue of Confederate general remove ..

Flashpoint US statue of Confederate general removed in Richmond

3 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case till Sep 22

ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case till Sep 22

3 minutes ago
 Covax eyes vaccines for 20% of people in poor nati ..

Covax eyes vaccines for 20% of people in poor nations by year-end

3 minutes ago
 Govt imparts training courses to 95,710 youth unde ..

Govt imparts training courses to 95,710 youth under Hunarmand Pakistan scheme

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.