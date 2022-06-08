VIS maintains ER of Rajby Industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained entity ratings of Rajby Industries at Single A Minus/A-two.

Outlook on the assigned ratings has been revised from negative' to stable, said in a press release on Tuesday.

Long-term. rating of 'A-' signifies good credit quality and adequate protection factors.

Short term rating of 'A-2' indicates good certainty of timely payment, sound liquidity factors and company fundamentals.

Access to capital markets is good and risk factors are small. The previous rating action was announced on June 03, 2021.

Assigned ratings take into account RI's moderate business risk profile, reputed clientele and satisfactory coverages against debt obligations.