VIS maintains ER of Silk Bank with rating watch-negative status

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Silk Bank Limited at single A minus/A-two.

Rating of the outstanding Tier-2 TFC has also been maintained at triple B plus in line with VIS's standard notching criteria for rating Basel 3 Compliant Tier 2 instrument. Ratings have been placed on Rating Watch-Negative Status given weakening in asset quality and capitalization indicators, said release on Monday.

Revision in rating outlook reflects weakening in capitalization indicators of the Bank. Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank was reported at 8.36% as at end-June 2020, against minimum requirement of 11.5%.

Non-compliance was on account of sizeable losses incurred during 2019 and 1Q20 on account of regulatory provisioning against delinquent loans which depleted equity of the Bank.

However, sizeable capital gains on investment portfolio (amounting to Rs. 4.6b during 2Q20) resulted in some improvement in CAR as at end-June 2020.

In order to achieve compliance with regulatory CAR requirements, the bank is in the process of injecting capital in the range of Rs 7 billion to Rs 10 billion while restructuring of non-performing loans exposure from a single group is also awaiting regulatory approval.

Timely achievement of compliance with regulatory CAR requirements along with necessary buffer for growth is considered important from a ratings perspective. Upon completion of the rights share issuance process within communicated timeline, ratings will be reviewed.