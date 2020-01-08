UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Maintains Ratings Of Askari Cement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:00 PM

VIS maintains ratings of Askari Cement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Askari Cement Limited at single A/A-one.

The medium to long-term rating of `A' denotes good credit quality, with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of A-one denotes high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Outlook on the assigned rating has been revised from stable to negative. The previous rating action was announced on August 20, 2018, said a press release on Wednesday.

Total capacity of Pakistan's cement industry has recently increased from 59.

4 million tons to 64.6 million tons per annum at end 2019. Current expansion projects are expected to add another 4.6 million tons of cement capacities in early 2020. Overall cement industry dispatches increased during five months of fiscal year 2019-20 on account of slightly higher both domestic dispatches and exports.

Lower than expected increase in demand coupled with considerable oversupply and range bound exports kept the cement price under pressure.

Profit margins of the cement companies were under pressure during fiscal year 2018-19, and this trend is expected to continue in financial year 2019-20 on account of high interest rates, higher coal prices inrupee terms, and largely stagnant demand expected amid glut oversupply.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Company Price May August 2018 2019 2020 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

1 minute ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

25 minutes ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

30 minutes ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

43 minutes ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.