VIS maintains ratings of Askari Cement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Askari Cement Limited at single A/A-one.

The medium to long-term rating of `A' denotes good credit quality, with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of A-one denotes high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Outlook on the assigned rating has been revised from stable to negative. The previous rating action was announced on August 20, 2018, said a press release on Wednesday.

Total capacity of Pakistan's cement industry has recently increased from 59.

4 million tons to 64.6 million tons per annum at end 2019. Current expansion projects are expected to add another 4.6 million tons of cement capacities in early 2020. Overall cement industry dispatches increased during five months of fiscal year 2019-20 on account of slightly higher both domestic dispatches and exports.

Lower than expected increase in demand coupled with considerable oversupply and range bound exports kept the cement price under pressure.

Profit margins of the cement companies were under pressure during fiscal year 2018-19, and this trend is expected to continue in financial year 2019-20 on account of high interest rates, higher coal prices inrupee terms, and largely stagnant demand expected amid glut oversupply.