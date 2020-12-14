UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Maintains Ratings Of KAPCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

VIS maintains ratings of KAPCO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) at double A plus/A-one plus. The outlook on the assigned ratings have been revised from stable to rating watch-developing.

The medium to long-term rating of 'AA+' denotes high credit quality coupled with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary slightly with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of 'A-1+' denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and just below risk free Government of Pakistan's short-term obligations. The previous rating action was announced on Dec. 2, 2019, said press release on Monday.

Revision in rating outlook is on account of PPA expiry in June 2021 and depends on the company's negotiation regarding operational terms and conditions with the government.

The assigned rating takes into account its strong ownership profile of KAPCO being majority owned by Government of Pakistan through its representative Water and Power Development Authority.

The ratings draw strength from the company's strong business profile with demand risk mitigated under Power Purchase Agreement signed with WAPDA. The ratings also draw comfort from government guaranteed cash flow stream under the agreement upon meeting certain performance benchmarks. Moreover, upholding operational performance in line with agreed performance levels would remain a key rating driver. Ratings also take into account the impact of recent memorandum of understanding signed with the Government of Pakistan, impact of which is considered minimal given PPA expiring in seven months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Water WAPDA Company Driver May June 2019 From Government Agreement Kot Addu Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

27 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

36 minutes ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

49 minutes ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

52 minutes ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

1 hour ago

PDM failed after yesterday poor show in Lahore, sa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.