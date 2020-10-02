VIS Rating Co. IER to STIL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of triple B Plus/A-two to Sitara Textile Industries Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of triple B Plus/A-two to Sitara Textile Industries Limited . The medium to long-term rating of 'BBB+' denotes adequate credit quality coupled with reasonable and sufficient protection factors.

Moreover, risk factors are considered variable with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of 'A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payments. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are considered sound and risk factors considered small. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said release on Friday.

STIL is a small sized export-oriented processing unit; virtually wholly owned and managed by the sponsoring family.

The sponsors have supported in the form of interest free loan payable at the discretion of the company. The ratings incorporate its presence in value-added textile segment and the management's focus to increase operational efficiency through balancing, modernization and revamping.

The company's topline witnessed a muted growth over the last few years, with largely stagnant gross margins. Around four-fifth of the net revenues comprises exports sales, while local revenue mainly emanates from sales to Sitara Hamza Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of STIL.