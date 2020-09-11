VIS Rating Co. reaffirms IFS rating of EFU

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the insurer financial strength rating of EFU General Insurance Limited at double A plus. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

The rating indicates very high capacity to meet policyholder and contract obligations. Risk is considered modest, but may vary slightly over time due to business/economic conditions. The previous rating action was announced on July 30, 2019, said a press release on Friday.

The rating assigned to EFU is underpinned by its strong financial profile and dominant market positioning in the private insurance sector of Pakistan, as evident from its market share of 23.3% in 2019 (2018: 24.3%). During 2019, EFU's gross underwriting (inclusive of takaful contributions) grew by 6%, which lagged the 10% growth posted by the industry. An uptick was noted in both net claims and underwriting expense ratios, as a result of which combined ratio increased, albeit remained aligned with the peer median.

EFU's adjusted profitability was notably better than 2018. Nevertheless, given high dividend payout, the company's equity did not depict any change during the period. On the contrary, given adverse movement in the equities portfolio and dividend payment in Q1'20, the company's equity base reduced by 7%. An uptick in leverage has been noted, albeit overall financial indicators continue to remain aligned with its peers.

EFU's assigned rating is supported by a sound reinsurance panel, with majority of business lines re-insured by companies with ratings in the 'A' band. In 2020, the company has made some changes to its reinsurance arrangements, as a result of which the premium cession has reduced in Q1'20; and full year 2020 premium cession is expected to be lower and aligned with the peers.