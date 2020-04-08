UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms BMR Of AKD Securities Limited

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:42 PM

VIS reaffirms BMR of AKD Securities Limited

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Broker Management Rating of AKD Securities Limited at 'BMR2 double plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Broker Management Rating of AKD Securities Limited at 'BMR2 double plus.

The outlook on the assigned rating is stable. The previous rating action was announced on March 4, 2019, said release on Wednesday.

The rating signifies strong external control framework, client relationship management and HR and IT services while regulatory compliance levels, internal controls and risk and financial management are considered sound.

Reaffirmation of rating continues to factor in AKD's sound board level governance while performance benchmark of HR and IT infrastructure services has improved during the period under review. Rating also take note of company's long-standing experience in securities broking business, strong sponsor profile, sizeable retail client base and low-leveraged capital structure.

Related Topics

Business Company March 2019

Recent Stories

Russia May Start Overcoming Coronavirus by June - ..

9 minutes ago

'All resources being utilised to lessen people's p ..

5 minutes ago

Italy commune bans mixed-sex shopping to stem viru ..

5 minutes ago

Over one lac people of Bahawalpur to get stipend u ..

5 minutes ago

Bali's miracle: turning wine into hand sanitiser

6 minutes ago

Housing Ministry issues final possession letters t ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.