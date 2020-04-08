VIS reaffirms BMR of AKD Securities Limited

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Broker Management Rating of AKD Securities Limited at 'BMR2 double plus.

The outlook on the assigned rating is stable. The previous rating action was announced on March 4, 2019, said release on Wednesday.

The rating signifies strong external control framework, client relationship management and HR and IT services while regulatory compliance levels, internal controls and risk and financial management are considered sound.

Reaffirmation of rating continues to factor in AKD's sound board level governance while performance benchmark of HR and IT infrastructure services has improved during the period under review. Rating also take note of company's long-standing experience in securities broking business, strong sponsor profile, sizeable retail client base and low-leveraged capital structure.