UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms BMR Of BIPL Securities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:29 PM

VIS reaffirms BMR of BIPL Securities

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Broker Management Rating of BIPL Securities Limited at BMR2 plus. The outlook on the assigned rating is stable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Broker Management Rating of BIPL Securities Limited at BMR2 plus. The outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

The previous rating action was announced on Dec. 28, 2018, said release here on Tuesday.

The rating signifies strong HR and IT services, sound regulatory framework, external controls, client relationship management, and compliance levels while internal control environment and financial management are considered adequate.

Reaffirmation of rating continues to factor in BIPL's sound board level governance while performance benchmarks of compliance and HR and IT infrastructure services have sustained to prior year levels.

Downgrading of existing external auditor's category during 2018 has affected the overall external control environment. On internal controls front, holding period needs to be extended in employee trading guidelines while blackout periods for institutional and corporate trade are practiced.

Control functions are autonomous and compliance of regulations is considered sound. The company does not maintain a propriety book which is aligned with best international practices.

Related Topics

Company 2018 Best Bankislami Pakistan Limited BIPL Securities Limited Employment

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

2 hours ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

2 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

2 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.