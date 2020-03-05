VIS reaffirms BMR of Intermarket Securities

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed Broker Management Rating of Intermarket Securities Limited at 'BMR2'. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed Broker Management Rating of Intermarket Securities Limited at 'BMR2'. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

Previous rating action was announced on Dec.14, 2018, said press release on Thursday.

The rating signifies strong external controls, sound risk and client relationship management and internal control environment. Regulatory compliance levels, human resources and information technology services, and financial management are considered adequate.

Rating reaffirmation takes into account the improvement in governance level by inclusion of an independent director on board. However, room for improvement remains in terms of board size. This would also result in avoidance of common members in board level committees.