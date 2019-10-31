VIS reaffirms entity ratings of SCORE (Pvt.) Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Superhighway Construction Operation and Rehabilitation Engineering (Pvt.) Limited at double A Minus/A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Superhighway Construction Operation and Rehabilitation Engineering (Pvt.) Limited at double A Minus/A-One.

The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. Previous rating action was announced on November 30, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.

Superhighway Construction, Operation and Rehabilitation Engineering (Private) Limited has been primarily formed for conversion of 4-lane Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway into 6-Lane motorway (M-9) on build, operate and transfer basis.

The company has entered into a concession agreement with National Highway Authority for a period of 25 years starting in March 2015. Toll collection from the road commenced in June 2018.

The assigned ratings reflects strategic importance of the M-9 motorwaywhich offers various savings to commuters including lower vehicle operating cost, lesser time and distance which are not available in the alternative route. Ratings also incorporate sound profile of the sponsor, Frontier Works Organization , which holds 100% shares of the company.