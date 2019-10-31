UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings Of SCORE (Pvt.) Ltd

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:01 PM

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of SCORE (Pvt.) Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Superhighway Construction Operation and Rehabilitation Engineering (Pvt.) Limited at double A Minus/A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Superhighway Construction Operation and Rehabilitation Engineering (Pvt.) Limited at double A Minus/A-One.

The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. Previous rating action was announced on November 30, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.

Superhighway Construction, Operation and Rehabilitation Engineering (Private) Limited has been primarily formed for conversion of 4-lane Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway into 6-Lane motorway (M-9) on build, operate and transfer basis.

The company has entered into a concession agreement with National Highway Authority for a period of 25 years starting in March 2015. Toll collection from the road commenced in June 2018.

The assigned ratings reflects strategic importance of the M-9 motorwaywhich offers various savings to commuters including lower vehicle operating cost, lesser time and distance which are not available in the alternative route. Ratings also incorporate sound profile of the sponsor, Frontier Works Organization , which holds 100% shares of the company.

Related Topics

Motorway Company Road Vehicle March June November NHA 2015 2018 From Agreement FWO (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rossiya Segodnya News Agency Demands Apologies Fro ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey to Commission Russian-Made S-400 Air Defens ..

5 minutes ago

SITE for extension of date for filing IT returns

5 minutes ago

Putin was 'conscientious and disciplined' spy: KGB ..

5 minutes ago

Political persons. representatives of trade and i ..

11 minutes ago

EU Says Unware of When UK Will Nominate European C ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.