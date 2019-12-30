VIS reaffirms ER of Arif Habib EPL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Arif Habib Equity Private limited at double A Minus/A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Arif Habib Equity Private limited at double A Minus/A-One.

Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The long-term rating of double A minus signifies high credit quality; protection factors are strong. Risk is moderate but may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions, said a press release on Monday.

The short-term rating of `A-1' signifies high certainty of timely payments; liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors.

Risk factors are minor. The previous rating was announced on Dec. 31, 2018.

The assigned ratings incorporate AHEPL's low leveraged capital structure, diversified investment portfolio and sizeable quantum of liquid investments carried on balance sheet.

Ratings incorporate management's commitment to maintain low leveraged capital structure while future funding requirements for new investments or for meeting any contingent liabilities will be undertaken through equity injection.