VIS Reaffirms ER Of Best Exports Ltd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:38 PM

VIS reaffirms ER of Best Exports Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Best Exports (Pvt.) Limited at triple B/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Best Exports (Pvt.) Limited at triple B/A-Two.

"The medium to long-term rating of `BBB' denotes adequate credit quality coupled with reasonable and sufficient protection factors. Moreover, risk factors are considered variable with possible changes in the economy", said a press release on Monday.

The short-term rating of `A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payments. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals were considered sound and risk factors considered small.

The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on Nov. 5, 2018.

BEL is a small sized weaving unit that is primarily involved in manufacturing and export of grey, bleached, dyed and made ups consisting of bed sets, pillow covers, quilt covers, cotton bags, table covers and curtains.

The assigned ratings take into account BEL's presence in export-oriented value-added textile segment. The management's focus on expanding current operations and growth in value-added exports bodes well for the company.

