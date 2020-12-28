VIS reaffirms ER of FCL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Fast Cables Limited at single A minus/A-two. The medium to long-term rating of 'A-' signifies good credit quality with strong protection factors.

Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in economy. The short-term rating of 'A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payments coupled with sound liquidity and company fundamentals. Outlook on the assigned ratings is 'Stable'. The previous rating action was announced on December 17, 2019, said release on Monday.

The ratings assigned to FCL take into account its position among the top tier cable manufacturers with sizable market share and brand equity of quality cables provider. Business risk profile is characterized by temporary slowdown in demand on account of lower projected GDP growth amid pandemic crisis, high competition from the informal sector and imports and risk of margin attrition due to Currency devaluation.

However, overall business risk profile is supported by stable and growing demand for wires & cables in the long run. The ratings take into account the reliance of the power sector on the company's products used during transmission and distribution of electricity. Further, the ratings incorporate steady growth in sales emanating from securing contracts from government, semi-government and premium private sector electricity generation companies in Pakistan. The ratings factor in sound financial risk profile emanating from fair liquidity profile, margins, coverages and augmented equity base. Albeit, inherent business risk pertaining to volatility in raw material prices and rupee depreciation is considered manageable, the same remains an important factor for the ratings. Going forward, ratings remain sensitive to increasing uncertainty surrounding ongoing second wave of COVID-19, growth in revenues, improvement in margins and managing leverage indicators around current levels.