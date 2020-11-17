VIS reaffirms ER of FSML

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Fatima Sugar Mills Limited at single A minus/A two). The medium to long-term rating of 'A-' denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors.

Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of 'A-2' denotes good certainty of timely repayment, sound liquidity factors and good company's fundamentals. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on Feb.12, 2020, said release on Tuesday.

FSML was a part of 'Fatima Group', a large conglomerate operating in the country, having business interests in fertilizer, textile, energy, sugar, and commodities trading sectors.

FSML is mid-sized sugar mill with overall crushing capacity of 11,500 tons per day while its electricity requirement is met through in-house bagasse-based power unit.

The company sells refined sugar both in the local and international markets, though proportion of local sales has increased significantly during 9MFY20. Growth in net revenue and higher margins were largely a function of higher selling prices of sugar and molasses in the local market.