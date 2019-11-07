UrduPoint.com
VIS Reaffirms ER Of Shifa International Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:10 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Shifa International Hospitals Limited at double A Minus /A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Shifa International Hospitals Limited at double A Minus /A-One.

The medium to long-term rating of `AA-' denotes high credit quality coupled with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary slightly with possible changes in the economy, said a press release on Thursday.

The short-term rating of `A-1' denotes high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on March 01, 2018.

The assigned ratings take into consideration the clinical reputation of Shifa as a large private healthcare organization within northern region of the country and ample experience of senior management team.

