VIS Reaffirms Fund Stability Rating Of Askari Sovereign Yield Enhancer

Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

VIS reaffirms fund stability rating of Askari Sovereign Yield Enhancer

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed fund stability rating of Askari Sovereign Yield Enhancer at single A plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed fund stability rating of Askari Sovereign Yield Enhancer at single A plus.

The previous rating action was announced on July 05, 2018, said a press release on Tuesday.

ASYE is managed by Pak Oman Asset Management Limited since 2018. Prior to this, ASYE was managed by Askari Investment Limited.

Based on the constitutive document of ASYE, the fund is restricted to place a minimum 70% of net assets in government securities and placing a minimum 25% of net assets as cash or cash equivalents to ensure adequate liquidity.

Average asset allocation of the fund (based on month-end averages) in T-Bills has remained on the higher side, while proportion of assets in PIBs has also increased in fiscal year 2018-19.

The same impacted the weighted average time to maturity of the portfolio which was reported at 1.4 years at end-June 2019, which remained compliant with its IPS but exceeded VIS benchmarks.

