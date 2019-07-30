UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms IFS Rating Of EFU General Insurance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:09 PM

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of EFU General Insurance

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength rating of EFU General Insurance Limited at double A Plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength rating of EFU General Insurance Limited at double A Plus.

The outlook on the assigned rating is stable.The rating indicates very high capacity to meet policyholder and contract obligations. Risk is considered modest, but may vary slightly over time due to business/economic conditions.

The previous rating action was announced on June 29, 2018, said press release on Tuesday.

EFU General Insurance Limited continues to maintain its leading position in the private insurance sector in Pakistan with a market share of 24% (2017: 27%) as at end of December 2018.

The assigned rating takes into account sound capitalization and liquidity indicators of the company. Adequate profitability and favorable leverage indicators vis-a-vis peers are also reflected in the assigned rating.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company May June December 2018 Market Share EFU General Insurance Limited

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain are officially engaged!

9 minutes ago

Dubai Economy resolves 17,768 consumer complaints ..

10 minutes ago

Mehmood-ur-Rashid grieved at plane crash

36 seconds ago

Over 431 VIPs challan for road violation in capita ..

38 seconds ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for intr ..

44 seconds ago

National Human Rights Policy Framework formulated

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.