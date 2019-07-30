VIS reaffirms IFS rating of EFU General Insurance

(@FahadShabbir)

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength rating of EFU General Insurance Limited at double A Plus

The outlook on the assigned rating is stable.The rating indicates very high capacity to meet policyholder and contract obligations. Risk is considered modest, but may vary slightly over time due to business/economic conditions.

The previous rating action was announced on June 29, 2018, said press release on Tuesday.

EFU General Insurance Limited continues to maintain its leading position in the private insurance sector in Pakistan with a market share of 24% (2017: 27%) as at end of December 2018.

The assigned rating takes into account sound capitalization and liquidity indicators of the company. Adequate profitability and favorable leverage indicators vis-a-vis peers are also reflected in the assigned rating.