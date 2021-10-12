VIS reaffirms IFS rating of EFUGIL

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed Insurer Financial Strength rating of EFU General Insurance Limited at double A plus. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

The rating indicates very high capacity to meet policyholder and contract obligations. Risk is considered modest, but may vary slightly over time due to business/economic conditions. The previous rating action was announced on Sept. 11, 2020, said a press release on Tuesday.

The rating assigned to EFU is underpinned by its strong financial profile and dominant market positioning in the private insurance sector of Pakistan, as evident from its market share of 22.1% in 2020 (2019: 23.3%).

During 2020, muted growth was posted by almost all large-sized non-life insurers, as the entire industry growth of ~8% was almost entirely contributed by one medium sized insurer.

Given this lackluster growth across the industry, insurance penetration in the country persists on the lower side, while most major large-sized insurers continue to lose market share to competition from small & medium-sized companies.

Going forward, growth is likely to pick pace in tandem with economic activities; the management expects much of the growth to be driven by Marine & Motor segments, which were the most affected by the pandemic-induced slowdown.

EFU's assigned rating is supported by a sound reinsurance panel, with majority of business lines re-insured by companies with ratings in the 'A' band. EFU's cession, which had compared favorably against peers, has trended down in the outgoing year, falling closer to the peer median.

