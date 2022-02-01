VIS reaffirms IFS rating of SGICL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed Insurer Financial Strength rating of Security General Insurance Company Limited at double A.

The IFS rating of 'AA' denotes very high capacity of meeting policyholder and contractual obligations. Moreover, the risk is modest, though may vary slightly with possible changes in economic conditions. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said release on Tuesday.

The previous rating action was announced on December 31, 2020.

The rating assigned to SGICL takes into account its association with a large diversified conglomerate "Nishat Group" having business interests in banking, textile, cement, power generation, real estate, and hospitality, automobile, dairy and paper products.

The gross premium exhibited robust growth on account of major business underwritten in marine segment during December 2020 while exhibiting steady growth during 9 months of Calendar year 2021 vis-à-vis corresponding period last year. However, the same has not translated into higher growth in net premium owing to higher cession.

Financial and operating leverage have remained low on a timeline basis and reflects strong loss absorption capacity. The liquidity position is considered adequate in terms of sizeable liquid assets in relation to technical reserves and borrowings. However, insurance debt in relation to gross premium needs to remain within the peer group parameters.