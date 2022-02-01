UrduPoint.com

VIS Reaffirms IFS Rating Of SGICL

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of SGICL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed Insurer Financial Strength rating of Security General Insurance Company Limited at double A.

The IFS rating of 'AA' denotes very high capacity of meeting policyholder and contractual obligations. Moreover, the risk is modest, though may vary slightly with possible changes in economic conditions. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said release on Tuesday.

The previous rating action was announced on December 31, 2020.

The rating assigned to SGICL takes into account its association with a large diversified conglomerate "Nishat Group" having business interests in banking, textile, cement, power generation, real estate, and hospitality, automobile, dairy and paper products.

The gross premium exhibited robust growth on account of major business underwritten in marine segment during December 2020 while exhibiting steady growth during 9 months of Calendar year 2021 vis-à-vis corresponding period last year. However, the same has not translated into higher growth in net premium owing to higher cession.

Financial and operating leverage have remained low on a timeline basis and reflects strong loss absorption capacity. The liquidity position is considered adequate in terms of sizeable liquid assets in relation to technical reserves and borrowings. However, insurance debt in relation to gross premium needs to remain within the peer group parameters.

Related Topics

Business Company Same May December 2020 Textile Nishat

Recent Stories

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of publi ..

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of public: Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with th ..

PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with thunderstorm

38 seconds ago
 JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholder ..

JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholders in Justice Sectors: Senate i ..

40 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 ..

Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

41 seconds ago
 Maritime Affairs minister calls on FM

Maritime Affairs minister calls on FM

43 seconds ago
 Fawad asks Sindh government to implement SC verdic ..

Fawad asks Sindh government to implement SC verdict on LG system in letter and s ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>