VIS reaffirms IR of NJHCPL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the rating of triple A assigned to Sukuk issue of Rs 100 billion of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company (Pvt.) Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 )

The medium to long-term rating of 'AAA' denotes highest credit quality with negligible risk factors being only slightly more than risk-free Government of Pakistan's debt.

Outlook on the assigned rating is stable. The previous rating action was announced on Dec.24, 2019, said release on Wednesday.

The rating assigned to the Sukuk issue take into account unconditional and irrevocable first demand guarantee issued by the President Islamic Republic of Pakistan (on behalf of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan) covering issue amount of the Sukuk along with profit payments.

The Government of Pakistan would immediately pay the entire called amount once the demand notice from the trustee is received. Ratings also incorporate strong financial muscle and implicit support from the parent entity, Water and Power Development Authority, in the form of equity injection and funding support.

The Sukuk is unlisted, privately placed, 10-year tenor instrument with grace period of two years. The first five payments have been made. The company signed an interim Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with CPPA-G on January 8, 2020, which was valid for one year effective from revised tariff notification date (October 17, 2019) and was extendable with mutual consent of all parties.

Subsequent to the lapse of one year ended on October 16, 2020, the management has not opted for extension of interim PPA given that the company has filed a petition regarding final tariff with CPPA-G for onward submission to NEPRA. NJHPC expects that NEPRA would determine the final tariff by end-March'21 that will be effective from the commercial operation date.

The ratings are dependent upon tariff structure being approved in line with debt service obligations of the company.