UrduPoint.com

VIS Reaffirms IR Of NJHPC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 07:49 PM

VIS reaffirms IR of NJHPC

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the rating of triple A assigned to Sukuk issue of Rs 100 billion of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company (Pvt.) Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the rating of triple A assigned to Sukuk issue of Rs 100 billion of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company (Pvt.) Limited.

The medium to long-term rating of 'AAA' denotes highest credit quality with negligible risk factors being only slightly more than risk-free Government of Pakistan's debt. Outlook on the assigned rating is 'Stable'. The previous rating action was announced on December 31, 2020, said press release on Wednesday.

The rating assigned to the Sukuk issue take into account unconditional and irrevocable first demand guarantee issued by the President of Pakistan (on behalf of the Federal government) covering issue amount of the Sukuk along with profit payments.

The federal government would immediately pay the entire called amount once the demand notice from the trustee is received. Ratings also incorporate strong financial muscle and implicit support from the parent entity, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), in the form of equity injection and funding support.

The Sukuk is unlisted, privately placed, 10-year tenor instrument with grace period of two years. The company signed an interim PPA with CPPA-G on January 8, 2020, which was valid for one year effective from revised tariff notification dated October 17, 2019, and was extendable with mutual consent of all parties.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Water WAPDA Company Jhelum January October December 2019 2020 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

ATC Gilgit awards death sentences to five culprits ..

ATC Gilgit awards death sentences to five culprits

1 minute ago
 Brother kills sister in Renala Khurd

Brother kills sister in Renala Khurd

1 minute ago
 NATO chief ready for more Russia talks despite dee ..

NATO chief ready for more Russia talks despite deep divide

1 minute ago
 French reporter 'was told not to ask' Djokovic abo ..

French reporter 'was told not to ask' Djokovic about vaccination

1 minute ago
 China Calls on US to Close Guantanamo Bay Prison, ..

China Calls on US to Close Guantanamo Bay Prison, Prosecute Torture Perpetrators

9 minutes ago
 Shahbaz expert in fake TTs, political jugglery: SA ..

Shahbaz expert in fake TTs, political jugglery: SACM

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.