VIS reaffirms IR of NJHPC

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the rating of triple A assigned to Sukuk issue of Rs 100 billion of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company (Pvt.) Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the rating of triple A assigned to Sukuk issue of Rs 100 billion of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company (Pvt.) Limited.

The medium to long-term rating of 'AAA' denotes highest credit quality with negligible risk factors being only slightly more than risk-free Government of Pakistan's debt. Outlook on the assigned rating is 'Stable'. The previous rating action was announced on December 31, 2020, said press release on Wednesday.

The rating assigned to the Sukuk issue take into account unconditional and irrevocable first demand guarantee issued by the President of Pakistan (on behalf of the Federal government) covering issue amount of the Sukuk along with profit payments.

The federal government would immediately pay the entire called amount once the demand notice from the trustee is received. Ratings also incorporate strong financial muscle and implicit support from the parent entity, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), in the form of equity injection and funding support.

The Sukuk is unlisted, privately placed, 10-year tenor instrument with grace period of two years. The company signed an interim PPA with CPPA-G on January 8, 2020, which was valid for one year effective from revised tariff notification dated October 17, 2019, and was extendable with mutual consent of all parties.