UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms Ratings Of CSML

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:21 PM

VIS reaffirms ratings of CSML

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Chashma Sugar Mills Limited at single A minus/A-two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Chashma Sugar Mills Limited at single A minus/A-two.

The medium to long-term rating of 'A-' denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of 'A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payment coupled with sound company fundamentals and liquidity factors. The previous rating action was announced on Oct. 18, 2019, said a press release on Tuesday.

The ratings assigned to CSML take into account sizeable scale of sugarcane crushing operations and diversified revenue stream through forward integration into ethanol manufacturing.

Increase in retail prices of sugar has resulted in notable increase in revenues and profit margins.

While ethanol prices have also increased sharply as an outcome of surge in demand of sanitizing products due to Covid-19, distillery margins decreased owing to relatively higher cost of molasses. Liquidity position has also improved on back of higher profitability, as reflected by adequate cash flows in relation to outstanding obligations.

Improving trend has been witnessed in leverage indicators. The government taking measures for adequate sugar supply through action on hoarding and additional supply through imports, the pressure on sugar prices may occur in the next season which may impact margins and profitability.

Related Topics

Company May 2019 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

YouTube Removes Documentary About Flight MH17 Down ..

41 seconds ago

Iranian FM arrives Pakistan on two-day visit

42 seconds ago

Pakistan moving towards "Renaissance of Muslims" i ..

44 seconds ago

Over 50,000 Afghan refugee families benefit from e ..

46 seconds ago

Russia appoints new energy minister

4 minutes ago

European Parliament, Council Agree to Deliver on $ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.