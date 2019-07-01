UrduPoint.com
VIS Reaffirms Ratings Of Faisalabad Oil Refinery Limited

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:37 PM

VIS reaffirms ratings of Faisalabad Oil Refinery Limited

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Faisalabad Oil Refinery Limited at triple B Plus/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Faisalabad Oil Refinery Limited at triple B Plus/A-Two.

The medium to long-term rating of `BBB+' denotes adequate credit quality with reasonable protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in economy.

The short-term rating of `A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payments coupled with sound liquidity and company fundamentals.

Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable'. The previous rating action was announced on June 29, 2018, said press release on Monday.

The ratings assigned to FORL take into account its association with Madinah Group, having business stake in various sectors encompassing edible oils, sugar, ethanol, power generation, mass media and steel.

The assigned ratings reflect stable business model, positive trajectory of sales and sound liquidity profile. Furthermore,ratings draw comfort from integrated production facility, profound distribution network along with well-established brand.

