VIS Reaffirms Ratings Of KotAddu Power Co.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:36 PM

VIS reaffirms ratings of KotAddu Power Co.

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has re-affirmed the entity ratings of KotAddu Power Company Limited at Double A Plus/A-One Plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has re-affirmed the entity ratings of KotAddu Power Company Limited at Double A Plus/A-One Plus.

The medium to long-term rating of 'AA+' denotes high credit quality coupled with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary slightly with possible changes in the economy, said press release on Monday.

The short-term rating of 'A-1+' denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and just below risk free Government of Pakistan's short-term obligations. The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on Dec. 31, 2018.

The ratings assigned to KAPCO take into account its strong ownership profile being majority owned by Government of Pakistan through its representative Water and Power Development Authority.

