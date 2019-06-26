VIS reaffirms ratings of SEPCO

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Swat Expressway Planning Construction and Operations (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Swat Expressway Planning Construction and Operations (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two.

The medium to long-term rating of "A-" denotes good credit quality with adequate protection factors. Moreover, the risk factors may vary with possible changes in economy. The short-term rating of "A-2" denotes good certainty of timely payment coupled with sound company fundamental and liquidity factors. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

The previous rating action was announced on April 25, 2018, said a press release on Wednesday.

The ratings assigned to SEPCO take into account strong sponsorship profile of the two shareholders of SEPCO. Shareholding of SEPCO is vested with Frontier Works Organization (Class A shares) and Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (Class B shares). Major stakeholders, PKHA and FWO have a sizable experience in infrastructure projects. FWO has undertaken major projects under public private partnership and Build-Operate-Transfer mandates.