UrduPoint.com

VIS Suspends ER Of BMA Capital Management Ltd

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended the entity ratings of single A minus/A-two assigned to BMA Capital Management Limited (BMA), with immediate effect, due to non-availability of information for rating analysis.

The ratings will be re-assessed as and when the required information is available. Previous rating action was announced on May 12, 2020, said VIS release on Friday.

