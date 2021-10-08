VIS suspends ER of BMA Capital Management Ltd

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended the entity ratings of single A minus/A-two assigned to BMA Capital Management Limited (BMA), with immediate effect, due to non-availability of information for rating analysis.

The ratings will be re-assessed as and when the required information is available. Previous rating action was announced on May 12, 2020, said VIS release on Friday.