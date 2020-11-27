VIS suspends ER of MSPI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended the entity ratings of triple B minus/A-two assigned to Mehboob Steel Pipe Industry, with immediate effect, due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis.

The ratings will be reassessed as and when the required information is available. The previous rating action was announced on August 27, 2019, said a press release on Friday.