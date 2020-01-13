VIS upgrades BM rating of Adam Securities

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded Broker Management Rating of Adam Securities Limited to `BMR2' from `BMR3++'.

The outlook on the assigned rating is stable. Previous rating action was announced on January 9, 2019, said a press release on Monday.

Rating signifies sound external control framework, client relationship and risk management along with adequate regulatory compliance levels, internal controls, client relationship, human resources, and Information Technology services and financial management.

Assigned rating to ASL factors in the improvement in customer relationship management and internal controls.

Complaint header on website's homepage and addition of SMS text complaint service has improved overall client relationship management while enhanced periodic review and sharing of policies with staff and customers adds to internal control environment.

On regulatory front, addition of a director on board has positively impacted board level governance; nevertheless, further increase in board size would result in avoidance of common members in board level committees.

Moreover, induction of independent director with relevant experienceand qualification would strengthen overall board level governance.