UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Upgrades BM Rating Of Adam Securities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:50 PM

VIS upgrades BM rating of Adam Securities

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded Broker Management Rating of Adam Securities Limited to `BMR2' from `BMR3++'.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded Broker Management Rating of Adam Securities Limited to `BMR2' from `BMR3++'.

The outlook on the assigned rating is stable. Previous rating action was announced on January 9, 2019, said a press release on Monday.

Rating signifies sound external control framework, client relationship and risk management along with adequate regulatory compliance levels, internal controls, client relationship, human resources, and Information Technology services and financial management.

Assigned rating to ASL factors in the improvement in customer relationship management and internal controls.

Complaint header on website's homepage and addition of SMS text complaint service has improved overall client relationship management while enhanced periodic review and sharing of policies with staff and customers adds to internal control environment.

On regulatory front, addition of a director on board has positively impacted board level governance; nevertheless, further increase in board size would result in avoidance of common members in board level committees.

Moreover, induction of independent director with relevant experienceand qualification would strengthen overall board level governance.

Related Topics

Technology Company January SMS 2019 From Aisha Steel Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Foundation stone laid for MENA&#039;s first automo ..

23 minutes ago

Masood condoles with affected families

26 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attack on military base in ..

27 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the OIC Efforts in Combating ..

27 minutes ago

Women’s Development Organization (WDO) Finalizes ..

27 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s picture in a London café goes vi ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.