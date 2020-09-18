VIS upgrades ER of Adam Securities Ltd

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded entity ratings of Adam Securities Limited to single A minus/A-two from triple B Plus/A-two.

The long-term rating of 'A-' signifies good credit quality; protection factors are adequate.

Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy as the short term rating of 'A-2' signifies good certainty timely payment.

Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound whereas access to capital markets remained good.

Previous rating action was announced on February 18, 2020, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Change in ratings assigned to ASL reflects low leveraged capital structure, improving trend in profitability and adequate liquidity indicators.

Governance and internal control framework have room for further improvement. The assigned ratings also incorporate limited exposure to market risk through proprietary book.

Diversification in revenue sources through growth in core brokerage business can be undertaken to lower risk of volatility in earnings.

The ratings are dependent on maintenance of rating benchmarks, low leverage indicators, retention of key personnel and sustainability of operating profitability. Meanwhile, growth in brokerage business, strengthening of internal controls and diligent monitoring of risks is also important from ratings perspective.