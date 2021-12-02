VIS upgrades ER of Fatima Fertilizer Co.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the entity ratings of Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited from double A minus /A-one to double A /A-one.

The medium to long-term rating of 'AA' denotes high credit quality coupled with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary slightly with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of 'A-1' denotes high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Outlook on the assigned rating is Stable. The previous rating action was announced on Oct. 23, 2020, said release on Wednesday.

The rating upgrade takes into account FATIMA's market positioning in the fertilizer industry, wherein with the addition of the Pakarab Plants has increased the Company's nameplate capacity to 2.

57m MTs, making FATIMA the biggest player in the segment.

During the period under review (CY20 & 9M'CY21), FATIMA achieved strong uptick in off take, as production from recently acquired Pak Arab plants was added to the mix. FATIMA's gross margins have remained intact so far, albeit given the expiry of GSA for subsidized feed gas, gross margins are projected to contract going forward.

Nevertheless, the volumetric growth in off take should allow the company to grow it gross profit, which has been incorporated in the rating action.