VIS Upgrades Ratings Of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Limited

Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the entity ratings of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power ) Limited (QASPL) from double A minus /A-One to double A/A-One Plus.

The medium to long-term rating of 'AA' denotes high credit quality coupled with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary slightly with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of 'A-1+' denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are outstanding and safety is just below risk free short-term obligations of Government of Pakistan. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on March 04, 2019, said press release on Friday.

QASPL is the owner of a 100 MW solar power generation facility, which has been operating commercially since July 2015.

Its power generation license is valid till 2039 and commensurate with the expected useful life of Photo Voltaic panels.

The assigned ratings take into account the ownership profile as QASPL is a wholly owned company of a sub-sovereign -- Government of Punjab. The ratings draw comfort from sovereign guarantees on power purchaser's payment obligation.

The ratings also factor in notable growth in revenue and profits on account of higher electricity deliveries during fiscal year 2018-19, sound liquidity profile underpinned by healthy cash flows generation, continuous improvement in leverage indicators, and maintenance of current ratio and debt service coverage ratio well-above the minimum required thresholds.

More Stories From Pakistan

