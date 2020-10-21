VIS Withdraws ER Of Avanceon Ltd
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Avanceon Limited , with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract.
The previous rating action was announced on September 30,2019, said release on Wednesday.