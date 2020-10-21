UrduPoint.com
VIS Withdraws ER Of Avanceon Ltd

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:01 PM

VIS withdraws ER of Avanceon Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Avanceon Limited , with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Avanceon Limited , with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract.

The previous rating action was announced on September 30,2019, said release on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

