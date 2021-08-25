VIS withdraws ER of STML

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Siara Textile Mills (Pvt.) Limited , with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Siara Textile Mills (Pvt.) Limited , with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract.

The previous rating action was announced on May 28, 2021, said a press release on Wednesday.