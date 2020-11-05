VIS withdraws ER of VDL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings of single A Minus/A-Two assigned to Vision Developers (Pvt.) Limited with immediate effect on account of management's decision to discontinue the ratings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings of single A Minus/A-Two assigned to Vision Developers (Pvt.) Limited with immediate effect on account of management's decision to discontinue the ratings.

The previous rating action was announced on December 17, 2019, said release on Thursday.