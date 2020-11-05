UrduPoint.com
VIS Withdraws ES Ratings Of PVEL

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:52 PM

VIS withdraws ES ratings of PVEL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn Entity and Sukuk ratings assigned to Park View Enclave (Private) Limited with immediate effect on account of management's decision to discontinue the ratings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn Entity and Sukuk ratings assigned to Park View Enclave (Private) Limited with immediate effect on account of management's decision to discontinue the ratings.

The entity was assigned single A/A-Two ratings, while the Sukuk had a rating of double A minus. The previous rating action was announced on October 23, 2019, said a press release on Thursday.

More Stories From Pakistan

