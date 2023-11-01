Open Menu

Visa, In Partnership With HBL, Launches Global “She’s Next” Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 10:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Women-led businesses in Pakistan primarily face funding, digitization and advisory challenges according to Visa’s Women SMB Digitization Index survey.

To address these challenges, Visa, a world leader in digital payments is launching its global She's Next grant program in Pakistan for the first time in partnership with HBL, Pakistan's largest private bank, which serves more than 36 million clients worldwide.

She’s Next, empowered by Visa, is a global advocacy program that aims to support women-owned small businesses through funding, training and mentorship. Starting today, women entrepreneurs from all industries and sectors in Pakistan can apply on the She’s Next website for a chance to be among the five winners to receive a grant of US$ 10,000 each.

Winners will also have access to a range of benefits including a tailored training program, She’s Next Club resources such as a workshop library and a community of entrepreneurs. Applications are open until 2 December 2023.

Umar S. Khan, Country Manager for Pakistan, Visa, commented: “We’re proud to bring our successful ‘She’s Next’ global program to Pakistan, in partnership with HBL.

Women entrepreneurs form a small percentage of the SME sector in Pakistan, facing unique challenges such as limited access to capital, lack of mentorship and dealing with gender stereotyping concerns where they are considered less capable of handling high-pressure situations. Currently, a robust digital infrastructure is critical for them to scale their businesses. She’s Next, underscores this vital shift, recognizes the potential of women entrepreneurs, and supports them to thrive innovatively.”

Aamir Kureshi, Head Consumer, Agriculture & SME banking – HBL, said: “HBL is committed to increasing women's participation in the economy by supporting financial inclusion. HBL and Visa have collaborated in She’s Next to develop women entrepreneurs. Through this partnership, we aim to provide women the skill set and training, so they have greater opportunities to improve their lives.”

Since 2020, Visa has invested around US$ 3 million in over 250 grants and coaching for women SMB owners through the

She’s Next grant program globally including US, Canada, India, Ireland, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Morocco.

