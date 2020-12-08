UrduPoint.com
Visa Issue With UAE Resolved: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:36 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said that the visa issues with United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been settled as he and foreign office were in constant coordination with officials of UAE in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said that the visa issues with United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been settled as he and foreign office were in constant coordination with officials of UAE in this regard.

Talking to media after meeting with Acting Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Rashid Abdul Rahman Al-Ali, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council said that visa related issues were resolved during the meeting of Advisor to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari and UAE Minister for Labour the other day.

He said security and stability of UAE is very dear to Pakistan and the country aims at resolving all misunderstandings developed between Muslim Arab countries through dialogues and reconciliation.

No one could spoil brotherly relations between Pakistan and UAE adding that we should remain cautious about elements making baseless propaganda to make differences between Pakistan and Arab countries. Both dignitaries discussed Pak-UAE relations and prevailing situation in Islamic, especially Arab countries.

UAE ambassador to Pakistan thanked Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi for visiting the embassy stating that Pakistan and UAE are knotted in deep-rooted brotherly relations and relations between both the Islamic countries are strengthening further.

