Vision Imperative To Achieve Desired Goals: Asad Qaiser

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 09:16 PM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said that vision was very important to achieve desired goals and bring prosperity in the society

He said this while speaking on topic 'World of Opportunities' at University of Lahore.

The Speaker said that after vision, commitment to materialize it was of utmost importance.

He stressed upon the students to think big to achieve big goals and play a role of useful citizen for the society.

Asad Qaiser said, " All professions are equally important so students should put in their best efforts to prove their mettle in the area of their interest.

" He said, "Allah Almighty has blessed all humans with same abilities," adding that individuals had to explore their capabilities to maximum level.

"Being students your all focus should be on your goals," he maintained.

He said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) always stressed upon not to lose hope and hope for the best, adding that hard work always yielded positive results.

The National Assembly Speaker said, "Your hard work will not only create opportunities for yourself but for others as well."Later, talking to media Asad Qaiser said that opposition would face same failure which they had faced in past.

