Vision loss incidents: Court remands 5 suspects in police custody

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 09:35 PM

A sessions court on Thursday handed over five suspects, involved in incidents of vision loss among dozens of persons due to use of a local injection, to police on 5-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :A sessions court on Thursday handed over five suspects, involved in incidents of vision loss among dozens of persons due to use of a local injection, to police on 5-day physical remand.
Earlier, the police produced suspects including Bilal Rasheed and Asim, before Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti.
The police submitted that the suspects were involved in supply of faulty injections which caused vision loss among dozens of citizens across the Punjab.

The police requested the court to grant physical remand of the suspects for investigations.
At this, the court handed over the suspects to police on 5-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.
It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of persons had lost eyesight allegedly after being administered locally manufactured injection “Avastin” at different hospitals in the province within the past few days.

