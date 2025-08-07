Vision of independent Pakistan born with 1940 Resolution: Dr Naushad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) As Pakistan approaches its 78th Independence Day, a vibrant wave of patriotism has swept across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

From the scorching plains of Dera Ismail Khan to the serene valleys of Chitral, residents are decorating homes, markets, and vehicles in green and white, symbolizing their unwavering love for a nation born from sacrifice and vision.

At the heart of these celebrations lies a defining moment in history ie the Pakistan Resolution of March 23, 1940. Passed in Lahore’s Iqbal Park by the All-India Muslim League, this monumental declaration not only laid the foundation for a separate Muslim homeland but also ignited a political movement that culminated in the creation of Pakistan just seven years later, on August 14, 1947.

In Peshawar's historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a lively buzz surrounds stalls laden with national flags, badges, stickers, and miniature models of iconic landmarks like Minar-e-Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam’s Residency. Children, in particular, are immersed in the spirit of Jashn-e-Azadi.

“I bought 250 badges and stickers along with a model of Minar-e-Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day with my friends in befitting manner,” said 11-year-old Malaika Bibi from Nowshera at Qissa Khwani bazaar. “We’re all coming to watch the flag hoisting ceremony at Police Lines Peshawar on August 14.”

For many like Malaika, Pakistan's birth is not a distant memory but a cherished legacy — a reminder of the sacrifices of their forefathers who rallied behind a vision first articulated in 1940.

Pakistan Resolution was more than a political proposal but it a profound expression of identity and purpose. It called for “independent states” for Muslims in the northwestern and eastern zones of British India — a groundbreaking demand led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Naushad Khan, former Chairman of the Pakistan Studies Department at Islamia College Peshawar, describes it as a historic awakening and proved a strong foundation for Pakistan.

“The resolution marked the culmination of decades of political struggle and religious marginalization,” he explained. “It was the voice of a nation striving for freedom.”

The great Quaid’s leadership and the united call of the Muslim League reshaped the political landscape of South Asia. Although it was passed in Lahore, the resolution’s spirit resonated powerfully across regions particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (then NWFP), which would go on to play a decisive role in the Pakistan Movement.

Following the resolution, Quaid’s visits to Peshawar and other KP cities sparked unprecedented public support. Dr. Naushad recalled a momentous welcome given to founder of Pakistan on his arrival by people of KP. They decorated their homes and shops with Muslim League flags and showered rose petals on the Quaid,” he said. “It was a powerful symbol of solidarity and unity for Pakistan.”

A defining incident from the 1940s illustrated KP’s youth engagement. During a visit, the Muslim Students Federation pledged Rs. 8,000 and promised 8,000 educated volunteers for the freedom struggle a powerful statement of the region’s commitment.

The Muslim League later secured over 50 seats in the province, a political breakthrough that cemented KP's place in the national narrative of independence.

Islamia College Peshawar occupies a special place in the history of Pakistan and in the heart of Quaid-e-Azam himself. He visited this great institution three times — in 1936, 1945, and finally in 1948 as Governor General.

“Each visit was a recognition of the College’s enormous contributions to the Pakistan Movement,” Dr. Naushad said. In his 1948 address, the great Quaid emphasized discipline, academic excellence, and national service, urging students to take the reins of the young nation.

He also announced his vision of establishing a university in Peshawar — a dream realized in 1949 with the foundation of the University of Peshawar, which later became a hub of learning for the region and beyond.

So deep was his regard for Islamia College that he named it in his will, alongside Aligarh Muslim University and Sindh Madrassatul islam, as one of three institutions to receive his estate. This legacy translated into substantial support, including Rs. 10.81 million in funding for new colleges and educational facilities.

As Pakistan commemorates Independence Day on August 14, the Pakistan Resolution stands not only as a milestone in history but also as a living document of hope, unity, and resilience.

“This day should not just be about remembering the past,” Dr. Naushad reflected. “It must inspire us to recommit ourselves to Pakistan’s future with honesty, unity, and hard work.”

From the shores of Gwadar to the peaks of the Hindu Kush in Khyber, the spirit of 1940 continues to echo — a timeless reminder that a nation’s destiny can be shaped by vision, sacrifice, and the unwavering resolve of its people.

