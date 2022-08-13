UrduPoint.com

Vision Of Leadership, Sacrifices Resulted In Pak Independence: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Vision of leadership, sacrifices resulted in Pak independence: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan was created 75 years ago due to vision of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and the sacrifices, rendered by our forefathers.

He was talking to the media persons outside the National Hockey Stadium, here on Saturday. He said, "Due to a sovereign motherland, we are living with independence today." He criticised the political opponents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying that the PTI would again form a governments in Centre and provinces after winning elections.

He said that various political leaders had been criticising the institutions in the past but only Shahbaz Gill of the PTI was arrested.

Chohan claimed, "Imran Khan is a true leader after Quid-e-Azam." He demanded the sitting government hold general elections in the country immediately. He said PTI's struggle would continue and Imran Khan would become the prime minister again.

