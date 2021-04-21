Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the vision of a new Pakistan depicted the philosophy of Dr Allama Muhamamd Iqbal and the PTI-led government is striving hard to transform the country according to the aspirations of great poet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the vision of a new Pakistan depicted the philosophy of Dr Allama Muhamamd Iqbal and the PTI-led government is striving hard to transform the country according to the aspirations of great poet.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said Allama Iqbal awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent from deep slumber,adding that the idea of a separate homeland was a true reflection of his vision.

The CM said the idea was materialized under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Allama Iqbal was a harbinger of Muslim unity and addressed the humanity through his poetry, he added.

"The vision and philosophy of the Poet of the East guides us as Allama Iqbal highlighted the glory of islam," he said.

The CM observed that Pakistan would become a true welfare state by following the philosophy of Allama Iqbal as he promoted the norms of equality, justice, self-reliance and democracy.