UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vision Of New Pakistan Depicts Iqbal's Philosophy: Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:09 PM

Vision of new Pakistan depicts Iqbal's philosophy: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the vision of a new Pakistan depicted the philosophy of Dr Allama Muhamamd Iqbal and the PTI-led government is striving hard to transform the country according to the aspirations of great poet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the vision of a new Pakistan depicted the philosophy of Dr Allama Muhamamd Iqbal and the PTI-led government is striving hard to transform the country according to the aspirations of great poet.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said Allama Iqbal awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent from deep slumber,adding that the idea of a separate homeland was a true reflection of his vision.

The CM said the idea was materialized under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Allama Iqbal was a harbinger of Muslim unity and addressed the humanity through his poetry, he added.

"The vision and philosophy of the Poet of the East guides us as Allama Iqbal highlighted the glory of islam," he said.

The CM observed that Pakistan would become a true welfare state by following the philosophy of Allama Iqbal as he promoted the norms of equality, justice, self-reliance and democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Muslim From Government Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Rs.2.2 bln development package finalized for Zakha ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 930m recovered from 83000 Mepco defaulters in 9 ..

2 minutes ago

Super League dead as Italian and Spanish clubs fol ..

2 minutes ago

Gandapur strongly condemns insulting attitude of K ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for the city Multan

8 minutes ago

Kite Flying Disrupting NTDC Transmission Network: ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.