Vision Pakistan wins Aga Khan award for architecture 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Vision Pakistan, a skill development institute based in Islamabad, has been honored with the Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2025, one of the most prestigious accolades in the field of design and urban development.

Selected as part of the 16th award cycle, the project was named among seven winning architectural works from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Palestine, and Pakistan, each recognized for their exceptional design and social impact.

Designed with contemporary sensibilities by DB Studios under the expert supervision of architect Saifullah Siddiqui, Vision Pakistan serves as a vocational training center for underprivileged youth. Infused with architectural elements drawn from both Pakistani and Arab traditions, the building stands as the heart of a charitable initiative committed to equipping young individuals with practical skills and renewed purpose.

The charitable institution offers a supportive environment where young people can learn essential skills for self-sufficiency, including tailoring, literacy, and life skills.

Architect Siddiqui emphasized that his team considers climate change implications in every project they undertake, integrating environmentally responsible design principles into their work. The building itself draws inspiration from Pakistani and Arab architectural traditions, blending cultural heritage with contemporary functionality.

Client Rushda Tariq Qureshi described the project as both aesthetically remarkable and socially transformative. “This is more than just a beautiful space,” she said. “Any young person who has never been part of an organized classroom or envisioned a brighter future finds this place completely transformative.”

The recognition of Vision Pakistan marks a proud moment for Pakistan’s architectural community, showcasing the power of design to uplift lives and foster inclusive development.