Visionary Policies Push LSM To Grow 14.5% Amid Covid-19: Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:14 PM

Visionary policies push LSM to grow 14.5% amid Covid-19: Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said Wednesday that owing to the visionary policies of the incumbent government, the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) witnessed growth of 14.5 percent in November 2020 compared to the same month of the last year

In a tweet, the federal minister said that while global economy shrank by 4.3 percent due to Pandemic, the country's large scale industries witnessed this growth.

He said this was reflective of Prime Minister Imran Khan's and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) vision for lives and livelihood, smart lockdown approach coupled with stimulus package.

"While global economy shrank -4.3% due to Pandemic,our large scale industries witnessed growth of 14.5% in Nov20 as compared to Nov19,is reflective of PM @ImranKhanPTI 's vision for lives &livelihood, smart lockdown approach coupled w/ stimulus package. #Pakistanmovingforward," he tweeted.

