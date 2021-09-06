PMLQ Punjab Deputy Secretary Information said in a press release that Pakistan has always wanted peace in Afghanistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th September, 2021) PMLQ Punjab Deputy Secretary Information said in a press release that Pakistan has always wanted peace in Afghanistan.He said that the visit of DG ISI Lft General Faiz Hameed to Kabul is a link in the peace process.

Peace in Afghanistan is very important for the development of the region.

The ongoing anti-Pakistan and anti-ISI campaign by Indian media is a futile attempt to maintain instability in Afghanistan.

The future of Afghanistan is to be decided by the people there. Whoever they choose, Pakistan as a neighboring country will respect their decision. He added that in the past, India had been using Afghan territory against Pakistan and now there is no more option for it. Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies are active in national defense.