UrduPoint.com

Visit Of DG ISI Lft General Faiz Hameed To Kabul Is A Link In The Peace Process. Peace In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Visit of DG ISI Lft General Faiz Hameed to Kabul is a link in the peace process. Peace in Afghanistan

PMLQ Punjab Deputy Secretary Information said in a press release that Pakistan has always wanted peace in Afghanistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th September, 2021) PMLQ Punjab Deputy Secretary Information said in a press release that Pakistan has always wanted peace in Afghanistan.He said that the visit of DG ISI Lft General Faiz Hameed to Kabul is a link in the peace process.

Peace in Afghanistan is very important for the development of the region.

The ongoing anti-Pakistan and anti-ISI campaign by Indian media is a futile attempt to maintain instability in Afghanistan.

The future of Afghanistan is to be decided by the people there. Whoever they choose, Pakistan as a neighboring country will respect their decision. He added that in the past, India had been using Afghan territory against Pakistan and now there is no more option for it. Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies are active in national defense.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Kabul Punjab Visit Inter Services Intelligenc Media

Recent Stories

The Real Quality King realme C21 is Now Available ..

The Real Quality King realme C21 is Now Available in a 3GB+32GB Version

2 minutes ago
 Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supporte ..

Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supported: Mian Zahid Hussain

14 minutes ago
 UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

34 minutes ago
 21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry o ..

21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Techno ..

34 minutes ago
 Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

45 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.