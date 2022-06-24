UrduPoint.com

Visit Of PM In Gwadar To Accelerate Pace Of Development Projects: Farah Azeem

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Visit of PM in Gwadar to accelerate pace of development projects: Farah Azeem

Balochistan Government's Spokesman Farah Azeem Shah said the visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Gwadar would further accelerate the pace of development projects in the areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Government's Spokesman Farah Azeem Shah said the visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Gwadar would further accelerate the pace of development projects in the areas of Balochistan.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said that Gwadar was at the forefront of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and undoubtedly development of dear country and the dream of prosperity could be embarrassed without the construction and development of Gwadar and Balochistan.

The provincial government, federal government and all institutions are on one page for the development of Makran and Balochistan, said Balochistan government spokesman Farah Azeem Shah.

She said that the Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in collaboration with the federal government was making sincere efforts to provide clean water to the citizens of Gwadar, education and health facilities and address the long standing issues of fishermen.

In this regard, a significant amount of money has been allocated in the recent provincial budget for the establishment of educational institutions and water supply in Gwadar, she said.

Farah Azeem Shah said that the coalition government headed by Shahbaz Sharif has signed a 100 MW power agreement with neighboring Iran for the supply of uninterrupted power supply in Gwadar, the final approval of which would be given at a meeting of the federal cabinet next week.

She said the announcement of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to provide 2,000 boat engines to the fishermen of the coastal city was positive sign for the people of Gwadar,The Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other officials will take concrete steps on an urgent basis after reviewing the proposals of the Federal Departments and facilitation for the local population at the borders, she concluded.

