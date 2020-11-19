Visit of PM to improve relations with Afghanistan: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan was an important progress in bilateral relations and improved contacts between the two countries.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the people of both countries were tied in the relationship of brotherhood and they had offered immense sacrifices against terrorism.

Peace, progress and prosperity was the right of Afghan people, he commented.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was an advocate for peace in the region, he added.