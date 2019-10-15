UrduPoint.com
Visit Of Royal Couple To Strengthen Pakistan, Britain Ties: Dr Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Visit of royal couple to strengthen Pakistan, Britain ties: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the visit of the British royal couple to Pakistan would further strengthen the cordial and historic relations between Pakistan and Britain.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said, "We welcome the British royal guests on their arrival to Pakistan."She said the arrival of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton was proof that Pakistan was secure and peaceful.

