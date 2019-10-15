Visit of royal couple to strengthen Pakistan, Britain ties: Dr Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the visit of royal couple would strengthen the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Britain and also highlight the true and positive image of Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said after the restoration of British Airways flights the arrival of royal couple to Pakistan was reflective of a bright and resolute Pakistan.

Pakistan was emerging as a picturesque and attractive destination for the tourists, she remarked.

She said Pakistan was custodian of a great cultural heritage and seat of an old civilization.

The historical places and mesmerising beauty of northern areas gave uniqueness to the land of Pakistan, she said adding, "People of Pakistan welcome the royal guests.

Hopefully, Prince William and Princess Kate will take back pleasant memories of their visit," Firdous remarked.